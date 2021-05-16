Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) …Says FG’s Silence is nothing short of a conspiracy, betrayal of public trust By Ibrahim HassanWuyo The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has expressed worry over the alarming state of insecurity in the country, saying the government’s silence in these circumstances was nothing short of conspiracy and betrayal of public trust.

Emmanuel Yawe, ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, said in a statement on Sunday that Nigerians needed to be assured by the government that their security is the government’s primary concern.

According to the Forum,” we issued a statement about a week ago calling for an open, immediate and transparent investigation into the wild and wide allegations that a helicopter was distributing weapons, foodstuffs and other daily needs of the bandits, particularly in Niger state.”

“Since our call we have not received any reaction from the government or relevant security agencies despite the fact our call received wide media publicity. We wish to remind the government and her security agencies that this is not a matter that can be swept under the carpet if we are serious about fighting insecurity in Nigeria.’

Also read: Army arrests bandits leader in Niger as Security Joint Force combs forest, other hideouts “Niger state which is said to be to the area of operation of the helicopter shares a boundary with the Federal Capital Territory and has been invaded and terrorised and is on the verge of being overrun by bandits of late.’

“Our citizens need to be assured by the government that their security is the government’s primary concern.”

“Silence in these circumstances is nothing short of conspiracy and betrayal of public trust.”

“Also we watched with dismay a few days ago a news item on Channels TV that 35 buses conveying 485 Northern youths to the East in search of work.”

“Earlier, 120 such youths were delivered to the East in search for such ‘work’. There is wide suspicion and speculation that the young men on these wild goose chase for ‘work’ are Boko Haram mercenaries.”

“We at the ACF are further alarmed at these developments and would want the government to carry out thorough investigations as keeping quiet will not help our perilous security circumstances,” they said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

