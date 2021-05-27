…Command is not aware – Police

… People should stop dragging Government into every issue – Commissioner By Peter Okutu, Abakalik An Activist, Anyigor Methuselah Maduabuchi from Ugalaba in Umuogharu, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was yesterday declared missing.

His younger brother, Anyigor Ifesinachi Daniel, who spoke to Journalists in Abakaliki on Wednesday evening, said he was last seen last Saturday after he left home for burial in Afikpo North LGA of the State.

The victim’s younger brother said, he dialled his mobile number on Saturday after he waited for his return to no avail, but an unknown person picked the call and warned him never to call the line again.

The victim, according to the younger brother, is a popular social media Activist and crusader.

He said he had reported the matter to the Police and the Department of State Services.

Maduabuchi, according to the brother, is about 28 years old.

"My brother, Anygor Methuselah Maduabuchi last Saturday told me he was going to a burial at Afikpo North LGA; and we scheduled to go somewhere by 12 o'clock when he returns from the burial, and by that time, I called him to know if we would still go to the place, his phone was ringing but he was not picking. I kept on calling to no avail.

“In the evening of that day, I called again, and somebody picked the call, and I asked the person to give the phone to the owner, but he shunned me, and threatened me not to call the number again. I hung the call.

“I have dialled his number several times since then, and it has not been going through. Apart from that, I have not got any other useful information about his abduction.

“He uses to post a lot about bad governance on Facebook and had been getting attacks and threats messages from people, believed to be supporters of the government.

“That’s why I decided to report to the media to help me. I have also reported the matter to the police and the Department of State Services.

In a telephone chat, the State Commissioner for Internal Security, Mr Stanley Okoro Emegha, denied knowledge of the alleged abduction.

He said, neither the Nigeria Police nor the relations of the victim had contacted his office about the incident.

Emegha warned that people should desist from dragging the name of Ebonyi State Government into every issue.

The State Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Loveth Odah, told Journalists, that the Command was not aware of the incident, but promised to reach the DPO of the area over the report.

The Police Spokesman, however, advised the family of the victim to report the matter to the police with the picture of the victim to enable them to do a public notice of the missing saga.

Vanguard News Nigeria

