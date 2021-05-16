By Ayo Onikoyi Bullying on social media is a pastime of some people who take advantage of the platform to unwind and unearth their naughtiness. One of them got on the wrong side of delectable Enugu-based actress, Eve Esin who didn’t waste time in paying the bully back in his own coins.

The actress, Eve was just being her usual beautiful self, displaying beautiful pictures of herself in exotic places, mostly upscale hotels around the country when the troll who goes by the name @aranazu_oha_na_mbaise slid into her comment section to take a snipe at the actress.

the troll said.

Eve fired back, “ Fool. I work round the clock in different sat6es. I won’t be busy filming and cashing out if I lounge at home. Receive sense.”

And she added further when most of her responded to support her, “Take 1 minute of fame for your foolishness.”

Eve Esin who is fondly called ‘Kokoma” by her friends recently clinched some ambassadorial deals and has been doing giveaways on Instagram to share her blessings.

