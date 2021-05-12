Actress Jennifer Aniston has explained why her nipples kept popping up on the show ‘Friends’. For long fans have been wondering why her nipples are so prominent in the show and if it was an accident.

Aniston who played the character ‘Rachel Green’ in the show left fans puzzled over the years about why her nipples made so many appearances.

According to Cosmopolitan, some fans came up with their own theories. Some even believe the wardrobe team cut holes in Jennifer’s bras to make her nipples show through, while others assumed it was just a personal choice that the actress made behind the scenes.

One fan tweeted in 2015: “Did you know that Friends’ producers told Rachel and Monica to cut holes in their bras to show their nipples?”

Other fans believed it was Jennifer who insisted on taking a pair of scissors to her outfits. Someone else tweeted, “You do know she made wardrobe cut holes in her bras so nips would show.”

Aniston has finally answered the burning question, and unsurprisingly, her answer is pretty flawless.

Asked by Vogue about it, the actress explained that there was no real rhyme or reason to it, but that she was proud of the way her boobs are.

“Yeah I don’t know what to say about that!” Jennifer said. “It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra. I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why I’m supposed to be ashamed of them, it’s just the way my breasts are. But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!”

