Rising from their just concluded four hour security meeting held in Asaba, the Delta State capital, the governors of the southern part of Nigeria have demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari as a matter of urgency, should address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of the people.

Only 15 of the 17 governors were in attendance at the meeting.

They are Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Dr Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Others are Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Willie Obiano Anambra).

Imo and Akwa Ibom States were represented by their deputy governors, while Osun and Cross Rivers states were absent at the meeting

In a 12-point communique read by the forum’s Chairman, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the governors affirmed that the people of Southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness, equity, oneness, and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity.

“We express grave concern on the security challenges currently plaguing the nation and strongly urge Mr. President to address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of our people.

“We observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals, and bandits into the Southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives including pursuing various productive activities leading to a threat to food supply and general security,” Akeredolu said.

Consequently, the meeting resolved among other things, that

* Open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria

* The urgent need to restructure the Nigerian Federation leading to the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national governments and creation of other institutions which legitimately advance our commitment to and practice of true federalism, if Nigeria must progress as a nation.

* The Federal Government should convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency, to quell the widespread agitations among various groups for greater inclusiveness in governance

* Find a permanent solution to the perennial gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa

* The activation and establishment of ports in other states of the federation to create new jobs, promote socio-economic activities in the country.

The governors expressed concern on the economic implications of another lockdown on the country and asked for better coordination and cooperation between Federal and State Governments in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic.

