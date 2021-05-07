Following the release of the remaining 29 students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, the governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said his government had planned to bomb the bandits, having in mind that some of the students will be killed.

He said before the Nigerian Air Force could execute the plan, the bandits swiftly changed location.

El-Rufai said given the current security situation in his state, it was a price he would be willing to pay instead of paying ransom.

The governor said this on Thursday during a webinar organized by the Africa Leadership Group, tagged ‘Developing a Viable Nation 2’ and hosted by Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo.

Explaining why he refused to negotiate with bandits, PUNCH quoted El-Rufai as saying:

“Two days after the abduction of the Afaka young people, I was assured by the air force and the army that they knew where the kidnappers were with the students and they had encircled (them).

“We were going to attack them. We would lose a few students but we would kill all the bandits and we would recover some of the students. That was our plan. That was the plan of the air force and the army… But they slipped through the cordon of the army. That is why they were not attacked.

“We know it is risky, we know in the process we may lose some of the abductees but it is a price we have to pay. This is war, there will always be collateral damage in war and we will rather do that than pay money because paying money has not solved the problem anywhere in the world.”

The insecurity in Kaduna, according to El-Rufai, is not as bad as Niger, Katsina, and Zamfara States but the media only focused attention on his state because it fits into the narrative of ethnic clashes.

El-Rufai said in Katsina and Niger states, entire villages were sacked by bandits but nothing of such happened in Kaduna.

He, however, noted that the insecurity in Kaduna was giving sleepless nights, which he said explains why he has lost weight.

Spoking about his expectations for Nigeria in 2023, El-Rufai said it was his wish that the next President of Nigeria would not be more than 65 years.

He noted political leadership is mentally and physically draining and a younger person would handle the stress better than an older person.

