Says contravenes constitution on projection of any religion over another By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja As Nigerians remain in doubt of the award of N30 million contract to construct mosque in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp in Borno State by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Kano State Chapter, Saturday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to investigate the Ministry as it alleges deliberate moves to defraud the federal government.

The call was made by the Chairman, AFAN, Kano State Chapter, Abdurrashid Magaji R/Gado, while querying the contract document the Ministry signed as it allegedly failed to contain a contract Number, Project Location and Project Duration.

The statement reads in part, “The Press Release by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development owning up the award of the Mosque Contract leaves many unanswered questions.

READ ALSO: Buhari approves process to replace retired Perm Sec “Any letter for the award of a construction contract should have a contract Number, Project Location and Project Duration. There is a very real possibility that the contract is non-existent and is only a ploy to mop up money at the end of the year judging by its December 2020 date of award.

“A site layout showing location of the project and all the contract documents including Architectural, Structural drawings and priced BoQ (Bill of quantities) must be laid out for all to see in debunking the allegations of misapplication of resources meant for Agriculture.”

The statement further alleged that, “The various contracts placed through the MTB (Ministerial Tenders Board) in several locations purported to have been executed are mostly used as a ploy to siphon money and there are documents available to prove that.”

The statement also called on Buhari to carry out, “A forensic audit of the 2019/2020 contract for a good number of projects will reveal many “mosque-type” projects.

“The Heads or Directors of Procurement, Administration & Finance, Rural Development and Planning who are the officers used to perpetrate these atrocities should be suspended immediately before the audit exercise.

“If truth be told this is simply the beginning of the exposure of the atrocities being committed by the present Honourable Minister of Agriculture.”

Meanwhile, the statement pointed that, “It is embarrassing to the administration of President Buhari to have a sitting Minister carelessly contravene the constitution which clearly abhors the projection of any religion over another in a plural and diverse nation at the brink of collapse due to religiosity, ethnicity and insecurity judging by the commentary in the social media.”

And the statement also alleged that, “There are many projects being executed in urban areas with resources meant for rural projects, especially in Kano.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

