A memorandum of agreement has been struck between the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support sustainable private sector development in Africa.

The agreement of understanding will help to catalyze new sources of funding for Africa’s development, which now stands at $2.5 trillion annually. To close the gap, development finance institutions must collaborate.

According to the Debt Management Office, borrowing to cover the finance deficit in Nigeria has increased the country’s overall public debt to around N32.9 trillion as of December 2020. (DMO).

The AfDB and the EBRD will combine their skills and experience to focus on climate change, green and resilient infrastructure, and capital market development under the new cooperation project. They will also endeavor to improve business climates, strengthen the real economy, and mobilize private sector investment.

Covid-19 is jeopardizing progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN) and worsening the debt vulnerability of several African countries.

“The new collaboration agreement between our two institutions will open the road for us to do more jointly in the future, particularly in boosting Africa’s private sector growth.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, signing the MoU with his colleague, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, said, “The impact of Covid-19 on government resources is tremendous, and we need to mobilize more private resources to help African countries rebuild stronger.”

“The COVID-19 problem has made the necessity for better and ever-closer collective action even more urgent,” said President Renaud-Basso. In the area, cooperation between the EBRD and the AfDB has developed from strength to strength over the years. Our institutions will be able to do much more to encourage sustainable private sector growth in North Africa as a result of this partnership.”

The African Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have a long history of collaboration. The two organizations struck a $114 million finance agreement last month for the development of Egypt’s largest private solar project.

The two institutions will be able to strengthen their potential for combined projects and activities as a result of this new cooperation, which will open up investment prospects in their common operating countries.

