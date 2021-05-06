The African Development Bank (AfDB) has moved to punish a Nigerian Company for being entangled in fraudulent practices, handing them a debarment of three years.

The affected company, Maxicare Company Nigeria Limited, a limited liability company registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, got a 36-month debarment from the AfDB on April 28, 2021, effective February 23.

The AfDB debarment renders Maxicare Company Limited and its affiliates ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects during the debarment period.

According to News Chronicle, the AfDB’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption conducted an investigation, establishing that the Nigerian company engaged in collusive and fraudulent practices during a tender for the construction of weigh stations and supply of equipment under the Transport Facilitation Programme for the Bamenda-Mamfe-Abakaliki-Enugu Road Corridor connecting Cameroon and Nigeria.

The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the Bank Group is, however, responsible for preventing, deterring, and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud, and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

The Transport Facilitation Programme, it was learned, was co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Similarly, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited will only be eligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects on the condition that it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.

The Transport Facilitation Programme for the Bamenda-Mamfe-Abakaliki-Enugu Road Corridor is aimed at increasing trade and strengthening cooperation generally between the countries of the Economic Community of Central African states and those of the Economic Community of West African States and between Cameroon and Nigeria in particular.

