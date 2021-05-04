Chief Ayo Adebanjo of Afenifere

The Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has again urged urgent restructuring of the country with a view to institutionalising true federalism without further delay.

A statement signed by the new National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Jare Ajayi, which was made available to The Guardian, yesterday, said that the present situation of the country was reviewed at the meeting held at the weekend in the Lagos residence of its acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

The group further expressed its determination to pursue the restructuring agenda with doggedness and steadfastness.

“At the end of the review, Afenifere felt that there are reasons to express fear over the fact that Nigeria is on the verge of becoming a failed state going by the myriad of problems and crises that are presently bedeviling the country. And the only way to prevent a total collapse is to restructure. This restructuring is to encapsulate a return to true federalism under which each federating unit in the country will enjoy self-determination.”

“Not only has Afenifere consistently agitated for true federalism, it has always promoted it right from various constitutional conferences that took place before the country’s independence and even after the country gained political independence.

“On the occasions when the political parties masterminded by Afenifere ruled, the people experienced what could be called life more abundant in line with its slogan which was usually the focal point of its campaigns.

“At the moment, Nigeria seems to be bleeding in its various arteries. Kidnapping, terrorism, herders/farmers’ clashes, banditry, socio-economic problems, high unemployment, hyper-inflation and Boko Haram insurgency are the order of the day. The problem of insurgency has reached such a peak that some areas in Niger State have been taken over by the bandits according to the governor of the state. This is in addition to parts of Sambisa Forest that the terrorist group has cordoned off. It is also in addition to various kidnapping and slaughtering activities the terrorists are carrying out in different parts of the country,” the statement stated.

Afenifere stated that the surest way of putting an everlasting end to these challenges is to restructure in such a way that every section of the country will be in a position to determine its own affairs under a true federal constitution for the Republic.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to, without further delay, set the machinery in motion to let representatives of the people converge and come up with a constitution that will return the country to a true federation,” it said.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...