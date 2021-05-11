Afghan tragedy proves US a humanitarian disaster maker

Photo taken on May 9, 2021 shows the books of students who were killed in a car bomb attack at the site of explosion in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. Photo: Xinhua

When the US says it will bring democracy to other countries, what those countries eventually get are explosions and civil wars – many Chinese people think and say so following the latest bombing in Afghanistan.

The bomb attacks outside a school in the Afghan capital Kabul Saturday evening have killed over 80 and wounded about 150, most of whom were students. Afghanistan, a victim of the so-called US-led war on terror, is holding a national day of mourning Tuesday to pay tribute to those who were killed.

Amid escalating violence, the US is pulling out its troops from Afghanistan as planned. After stirring up the hornet’s nest in Afghanistan, the US is striving to flee the “graveyard of empires,” showing no concern to whatever consequences it will bring to the country. The crimes committed by the US against the Afghan people will forever be a stain on US history.

Ned Price, spokesperson for the US Department of State, said in a statement on Saturday, that the US condemned the “barbarous attack,” offering condolences to the victims and their families and calling for “an immediate end to violence and the senseless targeting of innocent civilians.” The hypocritical statement triggered ridicule on social media platforms, saying Washington is the reason for the destruction of Afghanistan, and its irresponsible withdrawal from Afghanistan will “cause more such disastrous incidents.”

US President Joe Biden declared the US had long ago accomplished its main mission of denying terrorists a haven in Afghanistan when announcing the decision to pull all American troops out of the country on April 14. But the US has been constantly slapped in the face with deadly attacks in Afghanistan and the security situation there continues to deteriorate. It could be said Saturday’s explosions are the loudest slap in the US’ face so far.

The fact is the US-led war on terror in Afghanistan was not successful, but has brought devastating results to the country and region. The withdrawal of US and other Western troops will create a security vacuum in Afghanistan. For a long time, Afghanistan will be plagued by conflicts and turbulence.

Analysts said the US blew its own trumpet claiming it has completed the so-called anti-terrorism mission, but as long as conflicts and disorder in Afghanistan continue, the breeding ground for terrorism will exist. Afghanistan has suffered a lot, and the pullout of US troops is likely to further open Pandora’s Box. With the advancing of the withdrawal, conflicts and violence will continue to escalate, analysts noted. The US knows the perils well. But it is so eager and selfish to get itself out of the quagmire of the Afghanistan war.

The US is a humanitarian disaster maker. A majority of regional military conflicts and wars around the world were waged by the US since the end of WWII and US hegemony is obtained and maintained this way. US belligerence and obsession with hegemony have inflicted considerable pain on people in war-torn countries. Its troops are leaving Afghanistan, but the humanitarian disasters it has caused won’t disappear with their withdrawal, but will only become worse.

