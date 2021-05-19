Over 300 athletes from different African countries are expected to participate in the inaugural AFN/MoC Invitational, which holds on Saturday, May 22, at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos. It is a one-day event.

The athletes are expected from Kenya, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Togo, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Senegal and Uganda. The athletes will use the event to pursue their qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

Over 350 athletes registered for the AFN/MoC Invitational, but the organisers cut the number to 305 athletes based on the entry standards released for each event.

Among the 12 track and four field events slated for the competition are the Men and Women’s 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 100/110m hurdles and 400m hurdles on the track, while the field events are women’s long jump, men’s triple jump, men’s high jump and women’s shot put.





