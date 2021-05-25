Tunis/Tunisia — A Navy vessel rescued on Monday 100 undocumented migrants (82 men, 10 women and 8 infants) from different African countries who were on board of a rubber boat adrift 40km off northwest Zarzis, a Defence Ministry press release reads.

The migrants admitted to setting sail on Monday from the Libyan coasts with a view to reaching Europe. They were handed over to the Sfax National Guard units.

This operation is part of the National Navy’s contribution to the regional search and rescue efforts at sea, in coordination with the Navy’s Tunis Search and Rescue Centre and the Rome Rescue Centre.

