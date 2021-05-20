The first round of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers scheduled for between June 7 and 15, 2021 have now been postponed to October 2021.

According to a letter sent out to the various football federations in the continent by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the postponements were based on the actual conditions of certain stadiums in Africa and the restrictions related to Covid-19.

“CAF Organizing Committee of Women Football decided to postpone the qualifiers of the women Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 In line with the postponement of the Men World Cup Qualifiers,” read part of the letter.

The first round of qualifiers for the 2022 AWCON will now take place in the Fifa window of October 18-26 and the second round will take place between February 14 and 22.

The first round will see Harambee Starlets play South Sudan as Uganda faces off against Ethiopia, Eritrea against Burundi, and Djibouti will be up against Rwanda.

Should Harambee Starlets proceed past South Sudan, they are set to face off against either Uganda or Ethiopia in the second round. The winners will qualify to join hosts Morocco in the contienental showpiece.

In the 2016 AWCON held in Cameroon, Starlets were knocked out in the group stages after losing to Ghana, Mali and Nigeria They failed to qualify for the 2018 competition after losing to Uganda and Equatorial Guinea in the qualifying matches.

The postponement comes after Harambee Starlets friendly match against Zambia’s Copper Queens was cancelled in April with the Football Association of Zambia citing the ongoing pandemic as a risk to their players.

This leaves Football Kenya Federation to switch their focus to this year’s inaugural Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Championship League qualifiers where Kenya Women Premier League side Vihiga Queens was selected by virtue of being the reigning champions as the club that will represent Kenya in the 11 team competition.

The Women’s Champions League is scheduled to take place from July 17 to August 1 this year with Kenya as the hosts. The Federation was nominated after CECAFA requested them to host and FKF agreed to the request.

Like this: Like Loading...