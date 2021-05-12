‘We need a revolution; something must give; we can’t continue as we are. The report provides lots of data and numbers, but we must remember these are people who have lost their lives and livelihoods. Covid must be a turning point and the Panel report sets out how and why it is urgent to act.’ Precious Matsoso, former director-general of health in South Africa.

At midday on Wednesday, the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response released a comprehensive set of fact-based reports into the global response to Covid-19.

The Panel was appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General in response to a World Health Assembly resolution in 2020 calling for an independent, impartial, and comprehensive review of experiences gained and lessons to be learned from the current pandemic. The review was also asked to provide recommendations to improve capacity for global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

The Panel is made up of 13 members, whose levels of expertise and experience are enormous. It includes activists, economists, epidemiologists and people with experience at the highest levels of government and working in Health systems. To South Africa’s credit former director-general of the Health Department Malebona Precious Matsoso was one of…

