Africa: Africa Nears 122,000 Covid-19 Deaths

As of May 1, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,557,699 while over 12,401,980 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  121,784 and  4,071,339 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases –  1,581,210 – and  54,350 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 511,249), Tunisia ( 309,119 ), Ethiopia ( 257,442 ), Egypt ( 227,552 ), Libya ( 177,508 ) and Nigeria ( 165,110 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

