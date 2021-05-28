Monrovia — Farmers in Liberia have been urged to collectively work together to ensure sustainability in the rice and fish farming sectors.

Making the call, Agriculture Minister Jeanine Cooper said sustaining both rice and fish farming will enhance fight against hunger and food insecurity in the country.

Launching the Africa Rice De-SIRA project in Bong County, Minster Cooper said, Liberia as a low-income country where hunger and food insecurity still remain a challenge need programs in the agriculture sector to swiftly address some of the food insecurity.

The Agriculture Minister disclosed that the Africa Rice De-SIRA project will help in maximizing the use of assets and resources available in the fish and rice farming industry.

She also stressed the need for integrated and mechanized rice and fish farming in Liberia to ensure efficient yields of the products for its farmers sustain themselves and provide for their families.

Like this: Like Loading...