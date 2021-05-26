Trade within Africa is of better quality than its trade with the rest of the world. The African Continental Free Trade Area can potentially help African countries transform by expanding domestic productive capacity, enabling them to move up the value chain and diversify local and export production.

Dianna Games is Chief Executive of Africa @ Work. This is an extract from the paper ‘The African Continental Free Trade Area: A Pipe Dream or Silver Bullet?’ published by The Brenthurst Foundation.

In May 2021, the Kazungula Bridge across the Zambezi River linking Botswana and Zambia was opened by the presidents of the two countries. The construction of the bridge, which replaces the longstanding, slow ferry service across the river, means trucks on regional routes can now cross the river in a few hours, or less, rather than the previous three days to a week. It also means they can avoid using the biggest crossing between the ports and factories of South Africa and the rest of southern Africa, Beit Bridge, which is also one of the most congested borders in Africa. A one-stop border post at the bridge will allow easier thoroughfare.

This project embodies the benefits that good infrastructure and…

