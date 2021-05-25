The Parliament of Rwanda is hosting, from May 25 to 28, in Kigali, the 12th Conference of Presidents of Assemblies, and the Branches of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie’s Africa Region to discuss issues including recovery from Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a press release issued on May 24, about 90 participants, including the Presidents of parliamentary assemblies and members of parliaments in the African region will take part in this conference.

Among other items on the agenda of the conference, there is the debate on the political, social and health situation in the countries of the French-speaking African region, the subject of the Inter-parliamentary Committee of the G5 Sahel (CIP G5 Sahel) and other political situations as well as the contribution of African parliaments to post-Covid-19 recovery efforts.

CIP G5 Sahel is a sub-regional parliamentary organisation set up in 2017 by five African countries (Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, Mali and Mauritania), whose essential role is to monitor security and development actions undertaken in the G5-Sahel countries.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies of Rwanda, Donatille Mukabalisa underlined that “the conference will be an excellent framework for discussing, among other things, the political, social and health situation in the countries of the French-speaking African region, the contribution of Parliaments to the post-Covid-19 recovery as well as to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). ”

“It will be an opportunity for the Parliament of Rwanda, but also for the whole country to show our cultural values which are part of the African culture of brotherhood and hospitality,” she added.

As the Conference will take place under difficult circumstances related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Parliament of Rwanda said it is committed to doing its best to ensure that it is held in strict compliance with health guidelines to allow participants to meet in safe conditions.

Objectives of APF include representing the interests and aspirations of the peoples of the French-speaking world; promoting democracy, and the rule of law and human rights, more particularly within the Francophone community.

Others include promoting cooperation and strengthening solidarity within the Francophone community, while respecting the right to development.

Like this: Like Loading...