Amnesty International UK is delighted to announce the appointment of Sacha Deshmukh as its new interim Chief Executive Officer.

He will lead Amnesty UK until at least January 2022 as the organisation undergoes its search for a permanent CEO.

Deshmukh has a long record of working with human rights. He spent six years as Chair of the Board of War Child UK, and was previously the Deputy Chair of Citizens Advice England & Wales. Deshmukh replaces Kate Allen, who is retiring after 21 years.

Sacha Deshmukh said:

“I am honoured to take up this role. I’ve been an avid supporter of Amnesty for decades.

“My first priority will be to put the building blocks in place to deliver Amnesty’s new eight-year strategy, which will tackle the root causes of human rights abuses. I want to create an inclusive and rights-respecting culture which allows the brilliant people who work and volunteer for Amnesty to thrive.

“On 28 May we celebrate our 60th anniversary, but with issues ranging from the crisis in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, ongoing repression in Myanmar and the clampdown on dissent in Hong Kong, the need for Amnesty has rarely been greater.

“To be able to play a role in the Amnesty movement at such a vital time for human rights – both here and in so many countries around the world – is a privilege.”

Kate Allen added:

“In the 21 years I have had the privilege of leading AIUK, I have been inspired by the people I have worked with and met. I am proud that we have become a truly international movement, with more focus in the Global South.

“I am happy to now hand over to Sacha. I believe the organisation we both love is in very safe hands.

“I had planned to retire last year but stayed on to help maintain stability during the pandemic. Now is the time to move on.”

