By Chidimma C. Okeke

Students of Anglican Girls Grammar School (AGGS), Gudu, Abuja, on Tuesday, assumed the posts of presidents of African countries to celebrate the Africa Day.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) later African Union (AU) on May 25, which was started in 1963. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent and other parts of the world.

The students took positions as female African presidents to make presentations on each country to highlight their challenges, development and successes, while also celebrating African leaders who have impacted the world and made different contributions through their innovations and leadership.

A student, Oyibo Favourite, who assumed the position of President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria said the day was a day that had been activated and celebrated, but yet neglected.

“It is a day to remind us that no African country is under colonialism, and I am here to represent my county, stating its problems and solutions as the AU chairman,” she said.

She said so many people were ignorant of the day, so their school and its AU Club were trying to make the students aware of the day.

“This will help African students to become so zealous in becoming presidents and make Africa once again the great continent of the world.

“I want to say even though we have been faced with COVID- 19, killings, racism, Africa still has much to celebrate and we should hope and pray towards achieving a better Africa,” she added.

She noted that Nigeria was presently facing insecurity, but that as a government, all hands must be on deck and “Nigeria will be great again.”

For Maiyanga Eleojo who acted as Niger’s president, said they gathered to celebrate Africa, talk about the history, different countries in Africa and how they could join forces to stop corruption and minimise the spread of COVID-19.

“Students will learn how we as presidents can help other countries in Africa with the problems they are facing. Also, the programme creates awareness for those who do not know much about African countries to learn about them and their national heritage,” she said.

A teacher in the sachool, Babarinde Adewale, said the programme was formed because they wanted the students to know Africa very well as a lot of people did not know much about most African countries.

“The programme will get them well informed; both those participating and those listening, and add to their knowledge of Africa. It is done by an organisation within the school that trains students who want to be part of the programme to educate them.”

“A lot of Africans are not proud of being Africans, but I strongly believe that non-Africans will not come and put Africa in place for us, it is important we know that and there is nothing that will stop me from being proud of Africa.”

He advised the leaders that they were looking up to them and would appreciate it if they did everything in their capacities to give them true leadership.

