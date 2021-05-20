Tunis/Tunisia — A coordination meeting on the next participation of the House of People’s Representatives (ARP) in the ordinary session of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), was held Wednesday at the Bardo Palace.

The meeting was attended by MPs represented in the African Parliament and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians abroad.

It is part of coordination and consultation between the parliament and the Foreign Affairs Department on parliamentary diplomacy and the relations established with various organisations and regional and international bodies, the Parliament said in a statement.

The ordinary session of the Pan-African Parliament is scheduled to take place in Midrand, South Africa from May 22 to June 4.

The Pan-African Parliament is composed of five members per member state that has ratified the protocol establishing it, including at least one woman per member state, and must reflect the diversity of political views represented in their own national parliaments.

The PAP shall hold at least two regular sessions during a twelve-month period. The PAP may also meet in extraordinary session.

During the meeting, participants stressed the importance of the next session of the Pan-African Parliament “during which all the structures of the parliament should be renewed”. They also discussed Tunisia’s relationship with the African Union and its various structures.

The PAP had not met since October 2019 (3rd ordinary session of the 5th legislature) because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

