A protocol agreement was signed in Yaounde on Thursday April 29, 2021.

For the next four years, athletes in Cameroon will be equipped by a sports company, Africa Sports Holding-Kelme. This was the outcome of a protocol agreement that was signed in Yaounde on Thursday April 29, 2021 between the Cameroon Athletics Federation and Africa Sports Holding-Kelme. The partners will work together for the development of athletics in Cameroon.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Cameroon Athletics Federation, Emmanuel Motomby Mbome said the federation has been working towards the development of the sport and it has always achieved its goals with the successful organisation of national and international competitions. According to the terms of the protocol agreement, Africa Sports Holding-Kelme will support the federation with the sum of 125 million Euros (FCFA 80 million) per year for a period of four years. For now, Kelme will provide sports equipment to athletes that have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games. The athletes will sign individual contracts with the suppliers. They will have bonuses for performances and other benefits.

The General Manager of Africa Sports Holding-Kelme, Yak Lee said the company has come to assist the athletics federation in its aim of professionalism and great performances. He said the company will offer international visibility to Cameroonian athletes and also training sessions in Asia and Europe. There will also be commercialisation of products of the federation or national team. The Secretary General of FECA ATHLETTICS, Charles Kouoh Koteh said the federation will offer Africa Sports Holding visibility and communication through its athletes, projects and its national and international competitions. He said the athletes will be dressed by the supplier during the Grand Prix Douala which takes place from May 19 to 23, 2021 at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

