Addis Ababa — Thenewly-elected Commissioner of the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, has assured the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) of participation in both Peace Support Operation and Military Support Operation of the African Union (AU) once the new structure comes into force, in July 2021.

The Commissioner gave the assurance when Liberia’s Military Attaché and Permanent Representative to the African Union Commission (AUC) and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Colonel Davidson F. Forleh paid him a courtesy call. Commissioner Bankole Adeoye further stated that under his tenure as Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, he will foster close and cordial working relations with Liberia. He further assured that he will work assiduously towards opening a corridor where Liberian military officers will be given the opportunity to serve in the Commission.

Speaking during the visit to Ambassador Bankole, Colonel Davidson F. Forleh congratulated Ambassador Bankole on behalf of the Chief of Staff of the AFL, Major General Prince C. Johnson, for his overwhelming election by all 55 Member States of the African Union and described his four years of services as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the African Union and the UNECA as a towering diplomat, prioritizing conflict resolution on the African Continent.

He also recounted with admiration the courageous service of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, the newly-elected Commissioner of the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union for his dedicated effort in the consolidation of peace and security on the African Continent.

