Benin coach Michel Dussuyer announced a list of 23 players for his side’s decisive game against Sierra Leone, in the rescheduled Matchday 6 game of the Total Africa Cup qualifications, Cameroon 2021.

Initially scheduled last March, the game was postponed to June, and Dussuyer said he is expecting a tough mission against Sierra Leone. “I’m sure this will be a complicated match. There is a lot of energy in this Sierra Leone team. There are players who are very motivated because they did not qualify for Africa Cup of Nations before. Also, look at their results. They were unbeaten twice against Nigeria, and the only defeat they suffered was against us. We are looking forward to a difficult match,” the French coach told CAFOnline.com.

Benin are planning a friendly against Zambia on 8 June to finetune its tactics before the Sierra Leone decider.

Dussuyer opted to recall Djiman Koukou from Red Star (France), Azankpo Désiré (FC Villefranche, France) and Chérif Dine Kakpo from local side Buffles. Bulgaria’s Ludogorets defender Olivier Verdon returned to the squad for the first time since October 2020. There was a debut recall for 20-years-old left bacl Bourou Samadou from Togo’s ASKO Kara, and 19-years-old midfielder Junior Olaitan. Cédric Hountondji and Sessi d’Almeida missed the selection due to injuries, while David Kiki is suspended.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbé (Dijon / France), Fabien Farnolle (Sidama Coffee / Ethiopia), Chérif Dine Kakpo (Buffles / Benin)

Defenders: Youssouf Assogba (Amiens / France), Djalilou Ouorou (Dragons / Benin), Samadou Bourou (ASKO Kara / Togo), Olivier Verdon (Ludogorets / Bulgaria), Yohan Roche (Rodez / France), Khaled Adénon (Avranches / France), Moise Adilehou (NAC Breda / The Netherlands)

Midfielders: Rodrigue Kossi (Club Africain / TunisiA), Jordan Adéoti (Annecy / France), Mattéo Ahlinvi (Nîmes / France), Jérôme Agossa (Djoliba / Mali), Anaane Tidjani (Menemenspor / Turkey), Djiman Koukou (Red Star / France), Junior Olaitan (Ayema FC / Benin)

Forwards: Jodel Dossou (Clermont / France), Cèbio Soukou (Arminia Bielefeld / Germany), Marcellin Koukpo (CR Belouizdad / Algeria), Mickael Poté (Bandirmaspor / Turkey), Steve Mounié (Brest / France), Désiré Azankpo (Villefranche / France)

