United People of Africa (UPA) and the Bogobiri House are ready for the 2021 Africa day celebrations on Tuesday, May 25 at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi Lagos. UPA is a group of young professionals, artistes, writers, designers, architects, musicians, film makers, who recognize Africa’s vast wealth and are willing to deploy their creative energy to amplify the new voices from Africa.

The line-up of events includes a public discussion with the theme ‘Future of The African Youth’, an art exhibition by Nimbus Gallery, music performance by Heaven and Earth Reggae Band (HERB), Duro lkujenyo and the Age of Aquarius and single album presentation titled ‘Divine Union.’

“Last year, due to the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, Africa Day was not celebrated here at Bogobiri. Still, Africa Day must be recognized and celebrated to restore peace, justice, self-esteem, creative pride to breed dignity in every African,” Duro Ikujenyo, the Coordinator for United People of Africa said.

The Africa Day, formerly known as the African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day was founded on July 2002 in Durban, South Africa to celebrate the liberation movements on the African continents, freedom fighters and reflect on Africa’s journey towards freedom from all kinds of exploitation.

