The last group games played on April 28, 2021 saw already qualified Coton Sport end second in group B with nine points after suffering a 2-1 defeat against RS Berkane.

The list of quarterfinalists of the Total CAF Confederations Cup has been completed with the last group games played across the continent on Wednesday April 28, 2021. Cameroon’s representative in the competition, Coton Sport of Garoua will be moving to the quarterfinals alongside Algerian side JS Kabylie in group B. The Cotonites finished second with nine points after suffering an away 2-1 defeat to cup holders and eliminated RS Berkane of Morocco in Berkane on Wednesday April 28, 2021. The duel which was to determine the top team in group B saw Omar Namsaoui score Berkane’s opener after just nine minutes, while Hamdi Laachir added the second seven minutes after the break. Coton scored a late relief through Lambert Araina three minutes from stop time. However, the defending champions ended a dissatisfactory campaign on a high thanks to its win against Coton Sport. They ended group third on eight points, four more than bottom side NAPSA Stars. It should be recalled that Coton had clinched one of the eight tickets following NASPA Stars’ 1-0 defeat of RS Berkane on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in a group B match day-five fixture in Zambia. Occupying the second spot, Coton sport will play their first quarterfinal at home while the reverse fixture will be on the road. JS Kabylie, on its part, got a spot in the eight finals with 12 points after beating NASPA stars 2-1 in its last day-six encounter on Wednesday.

In Group A, Nigeria’s Enyimba FC and South Africa’s Orlando Pirates booked a place in the quarters with nine points each after a last day-six clash which ended 1-0 in favour of the Nigerian side. In group C, Senegalese side ASC Jaraaf is top with 11 points and is closely followed by CS Sfaxien of Tunisia with 10 points. Both sides exchanged spoils (0-0) during their last group game on Wednesday April 28, 2021 in Tunisia. Moroccan side Raja Casablanca and the Pyramids of Egypt occupy the first and second positions respectively in Group D. Raja Cassablanca concluded what was described by many as a perfect group stage campaign after winning all six games with 18 points, six ahead of Pyramids.

These quarterfinalists will know their opponents for the knockout phase after a draw scheduled for today, Friday April 30, 2021 in Cairo, Egypt.

List of Quarterfinalists

Group A

1. Enyimba (Nigeria)

2. Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Group B

1. JS Kabylie (Algeria)

2. Coton Sport (Cameroon)

Group C

1. Jaraaf (Senegal)

2. CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Group D

1. Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

