The CAF Executive Committee (EXCO) will meet in Kigali, Rwanda this Saturday, 15 May 2021, chaired by CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino will be among the distinguished guests.

The main items on the Executive Committee Agenda relate to the implementation of the Pan-African Schools Football Championship, the CAF/FIFA Refereeing Agreement and the FIFA-CAF USD 1 billion Infrastructure Development project. Amongst some of the matters under discussions will be the 2022-2024 competitions calendar and the challenges relating to the pre-match Covid19 testing.

Prior to the EXCO meeting, the President will hold several meetings including with the six CAF Zonal Unions Presidents (COSAFA, CECAFA, UNAF, UNIFFAC, WAFU A, WAFU B)

Note to Media:

In respect of local Covid19 restrictions, no media will be allowed to attend the press conference on site.

An online media briefing will take place after the Executive Committee with access granted on invitation-only basis.

All decisions taken by the CAF EXCO will be communicated via a media release following the conclusion of the meeting.

CAF Communication Department:

Email: Communications@cafonline.com

Like this: Like Loading...