Africa: CAF Postpones Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations, Morocco 2022 Qualifiers

The CAF Organizing Committee for Women’s football has decided to postpone the June qualifiers of the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022.

This move, which is consistent with the decision to postpone men’s FIFA World Cup 2022™ African Qualifiers, is as a result of the constraints posed by the Covid19 pandemic in Africa and also infrastructure challenges in the continent.

The first round will now take place during the FIFA international window: 18-26 October 2021 and the second round will take place in the FIFA window of 14-23 February 2022.

