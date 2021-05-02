CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe will visit three West African countries from 3 – 6 May 2021, namely Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

On Tuesday 4 May he will give an important announcement in Abidjan, which will particularly focus on the Pan-African inter-school championship.

His delegation will be made up of CAF Vice-Presidents Augustin Senghor, Ahmed Yahya, Suleiman Hassan Waberi, Seidou Mbombo Njoya, Kanizat Ibrahim, CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba, the Presidents of the zones and the Presidents of the Federations of the West-B Zone.

FIFA President Mr. Gianni Infantino, who supports the Pan-African inter-school championship project, will also be present in Abidjan.

President Motsepe will then travel to Freetown on Wednesday 5 May 2021, before concluding his visit to Monrovia on Thursday 6 May 2021.

