From Addis Ababa to Accra, Lagos to Lusaka, groundbreaking examples of Africa’s agility and innovation in impact investments are flourishing. The steady growth in this asset class, however, belies a fragmented playing field. To bring impact investing centre stage, knowledge sharing, unity of message, more conducive regulatory frameworks and regional advocacy are key.

As Africa battles the economic crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the value of impact investing has been further uncovered. Impact investments are investments made with the intention of generating positive and measurable social and environmental impact as well as a financial return. They have steadily gained traction across Africa in the renewable energy, housing, healthcare, small, medium and micro-enterprise (SMME) finance, agriculture and education sectors.

The pandemic has forced a creative rethink around social investments, especially as social businesses are often thrust into the role of first responders and have been able to demonstrate the value of their approaches.

For example, in South Africa, Pelebox, a digital platform that manages internet-enabled smart lockers, allows patients to collect their repeat chronic medication in under two minutes instead of queueing for hours at public clinics. In Zambia, where access to financing by SMMEs has traditionally been difficult,…