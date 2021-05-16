News From Africa

Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 126,000 Across Continent

Cape Town — As of May 16, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,681,225 while over 15,420,119 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 126,088 and 4,196,658 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases –  1,611,143  – and  55,183  people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 514,817 ), Tunisia ( 325,832 ), Ethiopia ( 265,832 ), Egypt ( 244,520 ), Libya ( 181,179 ) and Nigeria ( 165,702 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

