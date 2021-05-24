External Relations Minister presented the country’s efforts during the 998th Conference of Ministers meeting of the African Union held by video conference on May 22, 2021.

Foreign Affairs Ministers of the African Union Peace and Security Council have each presented the path covered by the respective countries as concerns curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the continent. Meeting by video conference on May 22, 2021 under the theme, “Access by the continent to vaccines against covid-19: challenges of human security in Africa,” it was chaired by the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sabri Boukadoum (chairing is rotary on a monthly basis). External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella thus during the 998th edition of the conference of ministers highlighted strides made by Cameroon.

In his statement, Minister Mbella Mbella said Cameroon featured amongst the very first African countries to have contributed in the elaboration of continental response strategy on February 22, 2020 in Addis Ababa, and the adoption on May 15, 2021 of the said response strategy in an emergency meeting of African Ministers of Public Health. The two meetings, the Minister stated, permitted member States to reinforce strategies at preventing, follow-up and treatment of the virus especially with the emergence of the new variant, SRAS-COV-2 which is said to be more dangerous. He noted that the vaccination rate in Africa is a ratio of one amongst 500 persons as compared to the developed nations with a ratio of one in every four persons. “The Cameroonian delegation favourably welcomes resolution 2565(2021) of the United Nations Security Council which previews that vaccines against Covid-19 should be treated as global concern for health,” the Minister stated.

Minister Mbella Mbella further noted that Cameroon supports recommendations on the necessity to encourage different international partners, especially international financial institutions and equally the private sector notably the African Import and Export Bank in supporting mechanisms for the acquisition of vaccines. Other recommendation supported by Cameroon are; the necessity to increase fabrication of the vaccine to enable equitable universal access, and the call by member States of the African Union to ratify the treaty relating to the creation of an African Medical Agency that will regulate continental access and fabrication of vaccines as well as other medications.

Like this: Like Loading...