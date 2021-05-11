For the tenth time, Nigeria’s entrepreneurial giant and richest black man on earth, Mr. Aliko Dangote, has retained his position as the richest man in Africa with a net worth of $12.1 billion, according to the 2021 edition of the Forbes’ Top 10 Africa’s Billionaires List.

Dangote’s current net worth is higher than his 2020 $10.1 billion net worth by $2 billion.

In the list seen by THISDAY, two other Nigerian business gurus- the Founder of Globacom, Chief Mike Adenuga, and Chairman of BUA Group, Mr. Abdul Samad Rabiu, emerged the fifth and sixth on the list, with $6.3 billion and $5.5 billion net worth, respectively.

Dangote, whose business interest cuts across cement and sugar manufacturing, as well as petroleum refining, surpassed the second-placed Sawiris in net worth by $3.6 billion according to THISDAY’s analysis of the rankings.

Also, the analysis showed that Dangote’s net worth is higher than that of Adenuga and Rabiu by $5.8 billion and $6.6 billion respectively.

However, Egyptian investor, Nassef Sawiris, ranked second with a net worth of $8.5 billion, while two South African business moguls, Nicky Oppenheimer and Johann Rupert, emerged third and fourth respectively on the list with $8 billion and $7.2 billion net worth.

Algerian billionaire businessman and Chief Executive Officer of the Cevital Industrial Group, Issad Rebrab, is the seventh on the list with a net worth of $3.2 billion, while, another Egyptian (Nassef Sawiris’ brother), Naguib Sawiris, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding was ranked eighth with a net worth of $3.2 billion.

Two other South Africans, Patrice Motsepe of African Rainbow Minerals and the Chairman of Media Group Naspers, Koos Bekker, emerged ninth and tenth with $3 billion and $2.8 billion respectively.

