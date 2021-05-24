Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

First of all, I would like to thank President Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Solberg for their leadership of the ACT Accelerator Facilitation Council.

And I would like to thank all of our partners in the ACT Accelerator for their collaboration over the past year.

When the pandemic erupted more than a year ago, we faced a fundamental challenge:

We knew that vaccines, rapid diagnostics and therapeutics were on the way, but we knew from experience that market forces alone would leave the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people behind.

Today we can prevent COVID-19 anywhere with new vaccines;

We can detect it anywhere with new rapid tests;

We can save lives everywhere with oxygen and dexamethasone.

And we have a unique mechanism for making these life-saving tools available everywhere: the ACT Accelerator.

We have demonstrated that the ACT Accelerator works: we have shipped 70 million vaccines to 125 countries and economies, as well as hundreds of millions of tests and supplies of oxygen and dexamethasone.

But as we all know, vaccine nationalism, vaccine diplomacy and severe supply constraints have left us with a yawning chasm between the world’s vaccine haves and have nots.

It is not just vaccines. Low-income countries are testing at rates up to 100 times lower than in high-income countries.

Many low- and middle-income countries are also experiencing devastating shortages of oxygen and other essential therapeutics.

The ACT Accelerator and COVAX were created to address these market failures.

We now have an opportunity to fix the global imbalance:

First, we need to close the 18.5 billion US dollar funding gap for the ACT Accelerator.

Second, we need countries to donate vaccines immediately through COVAX – which is the agreed global mechanism for distributing vaccines.

We welcome the generous announcements made today, and in the coming weeks and months, we will need hundreds of millions more doses.

And we need companies to help make donations happen fast, by giving COVAX the first right of refusal on all uncommitted doses by 2021.

Third, we must urgently and dramatically scale up production of all of these tools, through voluntary licensing, sharing technology and know-how, and waiving intellectual property rights.

Excellencies, we are at a critical juncture. The ACT Accelerator is a historic, forward-thinking initiative based on the principles of solidarity and equity.

But we have not yet achieved what we set out to achieve.

We must harness the same urgency with which vaccines, tests and treatments were developed to distribute them as far and fast as possible.

Let’s finish the job we started.

Finally I would like to thank you, President Ursula von der Leyen, for your leadership of the ACT Accelerator right from the beginning.

And thank you, Prime Minister Draghi, grazie mille.

