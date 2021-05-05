Tripartite Joint Secretariat on AMR

Your Excellency Mia Mottley,

My colleagues Qu Dongyu, Monique and Inger,

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, and thank you to all members of the Global Leaders Group, and especially Prime Minister Mottley for chairing this meeting.

Last week, many of you participated in the very successful UN high-level dialogue on AMR, which resulted in a Call to Action that so far has 108 signatories.

WHO is committed to supporting the work of the Global Leaders Group.

I would like to thank all of the members, technical advisors and teams who contributed to the development of the action plan.

Today and tomorrow, we will move forward with the next steps on the agenda.

Let me outline three priorities that I believe demand our attention:

First, we must continue to build bridges across sectors if we are to make a One Health approach a reality and not just a slogan.

Second, we must mobilize resources for sustainable financing, which is critical for delivering an impact in countries.

And third, we must capitalize on the momentum from last week’s High-Level Dialogue and Call to Action, and I’m happy that you will be discussing how to do that at this meeting.

As we fight the COVID-19 pandemic and find ourselves in a time of new interest in global health security and cooperation, we must seize the opportunity to catalyse the global response to AMR.

I wish you a productive meeting. I look forward to the outcomes and conclusions.

I thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...