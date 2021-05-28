Thank you, Maria.

Ms Inger Andersen, distinguished panellists,

Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening to everyone joining us for today’s third strategic briefing.

As you know, the goal of the 3rd Pillar of the 13th General Programme of Work is to achieve one billion more people enjoying better health and well-being by 2023.

Although much of WHO’s work is supporting Member States to strengthen their health systems, we recognize that many of the reasons people get sick and die lie outside the health sector, in the air people breathe, the food they eat, the water they drink, and the conditions in which they live and work.

So we cannot achieve a healthier world without a whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach to promoting health and preventing disease.

The potential rewards are enormous: at least 50% of the global disease burden could be prevented by ensuring healthy environments and lifestyles in safe, supportive societies.

But only about 3% of global health budgets are allocated to addressing preventable causes of disease.

Promoting and protecting health are political choices.

For example, for every dollar invested in basic sanitation, there is a return of five dollars fifty in terms of reduced waterborne diseases, particularly diarrhoeal disease, which is still one of the largest killers of children.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

But prevention is not just better than cure; it’s cheaper.

Safer air, food and roads, better nutrition and reduced injuries and violence will save lives, but will also save money, by preventing health-care costs and contributing to employment, productivity and inclusive economic growth.

Healthy populations are also more resilient populations.

Water, sanitation and hygiene are critical in the battle against COVID19.

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of healthy lifestyles in preventing NCDs: obesity, diabetes, tobacco use and cardiovascular and lung disease increase the risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19.

By the end of 2023 we expect that there will be 900 million more people enjoying better health and wellbeing.

This is encouraging progress, but it is not equally distributed.

Of these 900 million people, only 2% come from low-income countries and 95% come from middle-income countries.

This is an equity issue that we need to address if we want to build forward better, healthier, fairer and greener.

That is why WHO has developed the “3rd Billion Implementation Framework” with a focus on country impact, improved three level coordination, and strengthening of cross-cutting initiatives.

Ultimately, results are delivered in countries, and we look forward to continuing to work with all Member States for healthier environments, healthier societies, healthier populations, and a healthier future.

Thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...