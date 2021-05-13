Your Excellency, Ine Eriksen Søreide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway,

Distinguished representatives from co-sponsoring Member States and partner organisations,

Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

It is an honour to address you today.

When it was passed in 2016, UN Security Council Resolution 2286 brought critical attention to the issue of attacks against health workers, patients, and facilities, especially in conflict situations.

Now, as the world struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, attacks on health care are continuing. Fragile, conflict-affected settings with already weakened health systems are suffering the most.

In total, roughly two thousand four hundred incidents in 17 countries and territories have been recorded by the Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care, since its roll out in December 2017.

Over six hundred health care workers and patients have died, and nearly two thousand have been injured.

It is not uncommon for attacks to force health care facilities to close for long periods of time.

Even in instances where facilities stay open, looting often leaves communities deprived of access to medicines and other vital medical products.

An attack can deprive an entire community of essential health services that are needed to save lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only compounded these challenges.

These attacks must stop.

First and foremost, this requires world leaders to step up efforts to end all conflicts.

In the meantime, advocacy and awareness-raising on the importance of protecting health facilities must continue.

And the aid we provide in humanitarian settings must be accompanied by appropriate protection measures, which take care not inadvertently instigate even more attacks.

I look forward to an open and frank discussion today on how we can work together to better protect our health workers, patients, and care facilities.

I thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...