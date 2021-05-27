The African Union’s Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) Secretariat yesterday, on Africa Day, launched the Young Africans Writing Contest (YAWC).

The Young Africans Writing Contest (YAWC) is an ECOSOCC initiative in collaboration with ACCESS Bank, Zambia, that aims to bridge the gap between African Youth and the African Union. It is predicted that the population of young Africans will double from the current 480 million to reach 840 million by 2050 and Africa will have the youngest population in the world. By acknowledging the innovative thinking that they bring to the table, YAWC aims to encourage the youth to reflect on the crucial role they play by providing them with a space to express themselves freely. The theme of the contest “My Africa, My Future” will articulate their aspirations and ideals for the kind of future they want for the continent.

“The contest, open to high school going children in Africa, is purposely crafted to allow young Africans to express themselves freely on various themes related to the continent’s future,” said Mr. William Carew in his opening remarks at the launch of the contest. “Aspiration 6 of the AU’s Agenda 2063′ aims to actualize “an Africa where development is people driven, unleashing the potential of its women and youth…”.

“Tonight’s event, is one of such initiatives of ECOSOCC, calculated to give effect to Aspiration 6 of Agenda 2063,” he said.

Officially launching the YAWC, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Zambia Permanent Secretary Amb. Chalwe Lombe represented by Assistant Director for Political Affairs, Ms. Patricia Kondolo commended the initiative by ECOSOCC stating that the opportunity would give African youth, a voice to give insight into what Africa signifies to them and the role they see themselves playing in Africa’s future.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia recognizes the critical role ECOSOCC plays in representing the voice of CSOs in Africa, including the youth, therefore giving credence to the AU as the Union of the people,” she said.

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services DR. Jobbicks Kalumba, represented by Mr. Alexander Mulenga, Principal Education Standards Officer in charge of secondary schools, said the theme of the YAWC, “My Africa, My Future” would inspire learners to have thoughts of their own culture and heritage, their origins and what it means to be African.

He urged all stakeholders to be actively engaged in achieving a successful continental competition.

ACCESS Bank Zambia, Managing Director Ms. Joana Bannerman, said the Bank was delighted to be part of the YAWC because they believed in empowering the youth to realise their full potential.

The YAWC is open to secondary school (high school) pupils. Entries can be submitted in any of the AU official languages.

Additionally, all contestants must submit a completed and signed version of a participation form, which can be downloaded at www.auecosocc.org/yawc and all entries must be submitted electronically to the email address: essay.yawc21@auecosocc.org

Participants must be registered pupils in an education institution at secondary (high school) level in an AU Member State and should be citizens and residents of an AU Member State.

The contest opened on Africa Day, May 25th, 2021 and will close at midnight EAT 25th, July 2021. Winners will be announced during a Virtual Awards Ceremony on Africa Union Day, September 09th 2021.

For more information on the YAWC, please visit: www.auecosocc.org/yawc

About ECOSOCC

The Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) was established in July 2004 as an Advisory Organ composed of different social and professional groups of AU Member States. The mandate of ECOSOCC is to contribute, through advice, to the effective translation of the objectives, principles and policies of the African Union into concrete programmes, as well as the evaluation of these programmes.

Learn more at: https://www.auecosocc.org;

Facebook: African Union ECOSOCC; Twitter: @AU_ECOSOCC

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Carol Jilombo | Senior Communications Officer | AU ECOSOCC Secretariat, Lusaka, Zambia

E-mail: Jilomboc@africa-union.org

