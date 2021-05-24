The Executive Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) visited this project scheduled for delivery in December 2021.

The president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Seidou Mbombo Njoya, chaired the Executive Committee on Tuesday, 18 May in Yaoundé.

With his peers, he had to work on the state of progress of local competitions (professional championship, women’s championship, amateur and youth championship) with the aim of respecting the deadlines set by the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) for the engagement of teams in interclub competitions for the 2021-2022 season, no later than 30 June 2021. The first leg of the professional championship has certainly been validated by the Executive Committee, but FECAFOOT is far from having appointed its representatives in CAF competitions in view of the increasingly constrained time for the return phase. Hence the resolution to postpone the Cameroon Cup for the 2020-2021 season to release the schedule and complete the professional championship.

The other highlight of the Executive Committee was the presentation of the state of play of the work of the Odza National Technical Center, on the outskirts of Yaoundé. It is a project of 1.5 billion FCFA, which aims to provide FECAFOOT with a football training and training center, with within it three training stadiums and a luxury hotel for the Lionesses and the Indomitable Lions. The members of the Executive Committee descended there to assess the progress of the work.

FECAFOOT President also obtained from his peers to finalize the loan operation from FIFA, as part of its COVID loan mechanism, in order to finance the work of the headquarters building located in Warda-Yaoundé. Work on this building, at an initial cost of 1.7 billion, was launched in November 2012 and stopped two years later. The current FECAFOOT Executive Committee is determined to finalize the construction of this five-storey building housed in the heart of the capital of Cameroon.

In conclusion, the Executive Committee congratulated Seidou Mbombo Njoya on his election to the CAF Executive Committee and his appointment as 4th Vice-President of the African football governing body, of which he now heads the Standing Organizing Committee of CHAN.

