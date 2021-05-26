What can we learn from the rare artefacts, artworks and irreplaceable volumes we have lost in the fire? The answer is, partly, to do with architecture.

“The firefighters were heroic, they were smashing away the wall between the two buildings, standing on the roof, doing their utmost to keep our building from the worst of the fire. We had to make fast calls. We had little time to scour the building and make decisions before the fire department entered and began the process of hosing it down.”

Sara de Beer describes the fire that almost burned down Cape Town’s A4 Arts Foundation in December 2020. The space housed irreplaceable work by artists from across southern Africa.

But what do you do when your precious archive of art and books is about to be destroyed?

This is the situation that University of Cape Town Director of Libraries Ujala Satgoor aptly described as “every director’s worst nightmare” as she faced the heart-sinking loss of the partially burned-down African Studies collection.

A section of the University of Cape Town’s library was left in ruins after a wildfire destroyed the facility on April 19, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die…

