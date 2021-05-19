Tunis/Tunisia — French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday his country hopes to reach a political agreement, by the G7 and G20 meetings, to allow Africa to benefit from nearly 100 billion dollars, during the next allocation of special drawing rights (SDR) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while only 33 billion dollars of these reserves are allocated to the continent.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of the Summit on African economies held at the Grand Palais Ephémère in Paris, in the presence of 22 African heads of state, including President Kais Saied, Macron said that there was unanimity on the fact that the 33-billion sum allocated to African countries was “insufficient.

The SDR, which amounts to $650 billion, is an international reserve asset held by the IMF and used by member countries to supplement their own reserves.

“France is ready to reallocate the special drawing rights of which it will be the custodian and we will convince other rich countries like the United States to reallocate their SDRs for the benefit of African countries,” added the French president.

IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva stressed her commitment to present to the board of her financial institution, by next August, the proposal on the reallocation of SDRs to African countries.

Regarding debt treatment, Emmanuel Macron said the summit has allowed to act a moratorium on the interest and principal of the debt of African countries; with regard to all members of the G20, for 2020 and 2021.

Investing in Young Businesses in African Economies

In terms of private sector financing, Macron announced a new Team Europe initiative called ‘Investing in Young Businesses in Africa’. It will help micro, small and medium-sized companies across the continent take off and create jobs.

This Summit follows on from the publication of an op-ed of 18 African and European leaders, published on 15 April 2020, to rally the international community’s support in addressing the consequences of the health and economic crisis that the pandemic has caused in Africa.

The objective is to find new sources of funding for this region heavily impacted by the health crisis and to lay the foundations for a new massive aid to African economies, so that they can cope with the shocks of the pandemic, French president’s Africa advisor said at a remote press held last Friday.

African countries are facing a fiscal financing gap, while the external debt crisis has become a major obstacle to a sustainable economic recovery. According to IMF estimates, Africa’s financing needs by 2025 are estimated at $285 billion.

