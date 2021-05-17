The fate of the global economy depends intimately on our collective ability to arrest the pandemic – special rules are required for emergencies that ensure actions in favour of the public good. The singular success of Big Pharma in a depressed global economy cannot be an attractive prospect for its investors.

Dhesigen Naidoo is CEO of the Water Research Commission and President of HumanRight2Water. He writes in his personal capacity.

We appear to be entering a World Trade Organization (WTO) storm of note in the latest arena of the Covid-19 battleground. The world continues to struggle to contain this rapidly mutating virus with its new, even more destructive, variants. At the same time, the epicentre of the pandemic seems to be doing a world tour, from China to Italy to the US to South America and now India.

On the home front, we are hoping for a more subdued and manageable third wave, but it is clear that the end is not yet in sight. Central to this new battle arena is the WTO Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement. It is quite clear that the bulk of our collective hopes lie in the success of a global…

