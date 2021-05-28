The former Cuban revolutionary leader passed on at the age of 90 on November 25, 2016.

Cuba is mourning its revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro, whose death was announced late on Friday November 25, 2016. The announcement was made by his younger brother, Cuban President Raúl Castro, the BBC said. Flags have since been flying at half mast as nine days of mourning are observed. From today, November 28, 2016, people will begin paying respects before Castro’s ashes are taken to Santiago de Cuba where he launched his bid for power.

Upon the announcement of the death, a group of students appeared outside the Law Faculty where Castro studied in the 1950s, carrying Cuban flags, pictures of Fidel and holding up revolutionary slogans. Many were in tears, genuinely moved by the loss of a man they consider to have freed their country from Washington’s grasp, agency reports said. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Fidel Castro “a sincere and reliable friend of Russia.” Mexican President, Enrique Peña Nieto, said “Fidel Castro was a friend of Mexico and promoted bilateral relations based on respect, dialogue and solidarity.”

“India mourns the loss of a great friend,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. Pope Francis sent a telegram to Raúl Castro, offering “my sense of grief to your Excellency and family.” Chinese President Xi Jinping praised Fidel Castro’s “immortal historical contributions to the development of socialism around the world.” Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari hailed “the remarkable leader who against all odds stirred uncommon development in sports, education and healthcare sectors of his people to the benefit of other nations.” South African President Jacob Zuma thanked the ex-Cuban leader for his help and support in the struggle to overthrow Apartheid.

The son of a wealthy landowner, Fidel Castro turned his back on a life of privilege to lead a left-wing revolution in Cuba that endured for decades and was shaped by his political cunning and keen sense of destiny. Some critics saw in him a stubborn bully who violated human rights, jailed opponents, banned opposition parties and wrecked Cuba’s economy. Admirers saw a visionary who stood up to US domination of Latin America, brought healthcare and education to the poor, and inspired socialist movements across the world.

