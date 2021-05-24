Afro — Fusion musician Ranson Madzamba popularly known as Mazarura has composed a Pan- African song called “Africa” and will be released on Africa Day, May 25 2021.

The song is set to be released together with a high-quality video shot by Zim-Afro TV.

The song was initially supposed to be a collaboration of African musicians that include Patrick Chimbewa from Malawi and Kauzeni Iyamba from Tanzania. According to Mazarura the plan however, failed to materialise because of Covid-19 induced travel restrictions. The African musicians could not make it to Zimbabwe for the song recording and video shooting.

The musicians use public studios which were all closed because of Covid-19 so they even failed to send their inputs electronically. They are however behind Mazarura and have been pledging all they can to share the song with the whole of Africa come May 25.

The single is in Shona language but the video has English subtitles to make it universal.

In an interview, Mazarura said, “The song is about our great continent of Africa. The song speaks about, time for Africa to shine since it has all that is required for it to be a developed continent.

“Africa is endowed with natural resources like diamonds, gold and above all has good soils for agriculture. It is indeed high time for Africans to be self-reliant, motivated and start to believe in themselves.

“Africa has a lot of beautiful places with mountains, rivers and animals all good in boosting tourism and the economy of the continent. Africans can.

“All we need is unity, stop civil wars and unnecessary fights and always be action innovative oriented individuals.

“Africans must stop acting like beggars.

“This is the time to be ourselves and embrace hard-working for the good of continental development,” he said.

“God is with Africa. African forefathers and founders like Mbuya Nehanda, Samora Machel, Thomas Sankara, Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela, and Julius Nyerere are still with Africa in spirit and indeed the struggle continues for a better Africa.

“So this is what the song is all about.

“I made it traditional. I played our traditional mbira instrument and there is also the jerusarema drum beat to make the song African and for Africans on Africa day,” reiterated Mazarura.

