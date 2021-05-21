Statement released by the Coalition on Preventing Pandemics at the Source in advance of the 74th World Health Assembly, May 20, 2021

On May 24, nearly 200 governments will gather virtually for the 74th World Health Assembly and will take key decisions about the future of the World Health Organization. The theme of this year’s meeting is, “Ending this pandemic, preventing the next: building together a healthier, safer and fairer world.”

We have reviewed the World Health Assembly agenda, draft resolutions, and other important inputs such as the recent report of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. Our coalition is deeply concerned that these documents and recommendations do not address the actual cause of all pandemics over the last century—human-driven spillover of viruses from animals, particularly wildlife, into people—and thereby fails to address the need for true prevention.

Experience with Ebola and COVID-19 in just the past seven years teaches us that infectious diseases of zoonotic origin will challenge us again and again. Post-spillover preparedness and response efforts alone, as emphasized by WHO and its advisors, will not prevent future pandemics. In fact, it is a recipe for failure, given that a future pathogen may have characteristics preventing it from being “contained” (e.g., pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic transmission) and given the rampant spread of dis-information that decreases countermeasure uptake at the population-level (e.g., the anti-vaccine movement that may prevent many countries from achieving herd immunity for COVID).

We are not undervaluing the importance of health system preparedness. Instead, we are simply making the case that it is only part of the solution.

We urge the WHA Delegates from all governments to address pandemic prevention at the root and incorporate spillover prevention into the scope of fully comprehensive pandemic prevention efforts.

Specific areas where we already know that strong action, building on additional financing and capacity, will lower the risk of pathogen spillover from animals to people, include the following:

Reducing tropical deforestation, forest degradation and forest fragmentation through financial and technology incentives and support, especially in higher-risk regions. This could include supporting key tropical countries and forest-based communities to establish and effectively manage protected and conserved areas, as well as locally designed solutions, in hotspots for emerging diseases. Shutting down commercial wildlife trade and markets that risk contributing to zoonotic spillover events. This will involve developing and implementing legislation, regulations, incentives, and pathogen surveillance mechanisms based on proven technologies – at every stage from capture or production to markets and consumption. Improving biosecurity on farms to eliminate contact between free-ranging wildlife and domestic animals in emerging disease hotspots.

As with other aspects of pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, new funding sources and mechanisms need not entirely cover the costs of the above. Ongoing global and national programs to address climate change, biodiversity loss, law enforcement and sustainable agriculture already contribute. However, they are woefully insufficient, and are not deployed with pathogen spillover prevention outcomes in mind.

Maintaining status quo on these drivers of spillover will miss the primary opportunity to reduce the risk of future pandemics. We must rapidly scale up proven approaches summarized above to prevent future pandemics of zoonotic origin and ensure that sufficient funds are committed to address this issue comprehensively. We urge global leaders to look beyond the traditional silos that constrain our ability to solve systems issues. A One Health approach that integrates human and animal health and environmental protection is needed to prevent pandemics.

The world is watching.

