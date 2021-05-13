Monrovia — In one of his songs, Eric Tarh, AKA Eric-Geso promised to ‘hustle until resurrect’ (Struggle to succeed) and that commitment could be coming to reality as he signs a life changing deal with three major stakeholders in the Country’s Music industry.

on Tuesday May 11, 2021, Eric signed a life changing career deal with Mr. Alphonso Johnson AKA AL Johnson, Bernard Blue AKA DJ Blue and Mr. Lester J. Tarr to brand his music in and out of Africa by linking him with some of the biggest artist in an out of Africa and some of the biggest branding companies in the United states.

Upon his Arrival to Liberia in April, Al-Johnson who manages Liberia Artist D-12 famous for his song “Born to win,” promised to search for talented artists and invest in them to get the best of them and make Liberia music heard around the world.

Details of the agreement hasn’t been made available to this paper, but it is believe to be a big money deal. Al Johnson told reporters that the arrangement reached with Eric Geso is a demonstration of his promised to do what he promised to do for local Liberian Artist. Johnson has promised to help develop Eric Geso just as he’s been doing for D-12. For him, it’s a risk worth taking by him and his partners but he hope that with the talent of Geso, their investment could yield some positive result.

He’s also relying on his connections in the US with some of the big companies and artist to seal a real good deal. According to him his connection is also an asset that all upcoming Artists can tapped into and make themselves known in the world.

He believe there are lots of upcoming talents in Liberia who believe kept down the ladder because they have not had the right platform to promote their songs.

“We are investors, we are his new managers and we are working on a collaboration with Nigeria Mega star Davido and Chris Brown. After our studies, we have come to pick our first Liberian artist that we want to take internationally.

“We are going to take the financial risk with Eric Geso, the music business is a very risky environment. Most people don’t believe that. I went through this with D-12 it’s not a joke for us we want Liberia to win.

“Eric has been performing for years and no one has taken risk to invest into his talent we are the guys who are going to do that and because we believe in him and his ability we are the guys who are taking the risk.”

