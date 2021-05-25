As the continent marks Africa Day on Tuesday, migrants living in South Africa have spoken about their hopes and fears, and the need for solidarity among the people of Africa.

The day commemorates the 1963 founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the forerunner of the African Union (AU), and is set aside to reflect on the unity and diversity of the continent, as well as its potential in the field of arts and culture and for economic opportunities.

“It has been a mixed experience for me, living in another country far away from mine for more than 20 years,” says 57-year-old Nigerian Azubuike Muodum, who moved to South Africa shortly after democratic elections in 1994. “I have had many opportunities here, made friends and lived in a community with people who appreciate one another.”

Muodum runs a restaurant in the Johannesburg CBD where he employs five Zimbabweans, three Mozambicans and two South Africans. He says their relationship is “cordial and mutual”, which benefits everybody.

Adetola Olubajo, president of the Nigerian Union…

