Namibia interim coach Uerikondjera Kasaona says they will prepare thoroughly for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania next month.

“We have a lot of respect for Tanzania and we know the strength and power of that team because we have played them on numerous occasions,” former national team star Kasaona says. “We are, however, not focused on them right now, we want to get the team up and running as soon as possible.”

The Women’s Super Cup that was played in Windhoek, and later expanded to the regions served, as a scouting platform for all women’s national team coaches and technical teams.

Kasoana, who replaced Robert Nauseb after his contact ended recently, adds that the current crop of players selected are from all different regions of the country.

“The Women’s Super Cup really helped the players to keep fit and in shape, the cup also produced talented and skilful players from the regions that we will incorporate in the current squad that played against Angola in the International Friendlies.

“We started with gym sessions and the field training, but we are still waiting for confirmation for when the training camp officially starts.”

The two nations will battle it out between June 7-15, with the first leg in Tanzania. The winner will advance to the second and final round of qualifiers to face either Malawi or Zambia in October.

The Women’s Nations Cup will act as the qualifiers for the global showpiece, the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand, with the four semi-finalists securing places at the 2023 finals.

Meanwhile, the Young Gladiators too got their draw and they were paired against Burundi in the second round of the African leg of the 2022 FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup qualifiers.

Burundi will host the first match end of September 2021 with the return leg in early October.

Source: Namibia Football Association

