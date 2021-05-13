News From Africa

Africa: Nearly 15.5 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

As of May 13, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,656,385 while over 15,420,119 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  125,364 and  4,210,924 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases –  1,602,031 – and  54,968   people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (  514,432 ), Tunisia (  324,103 ), Ethiopia (  264,367 ), Egypt (  240,927 ), Libya (  180,945 ) and Nigeria (  165,559 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

